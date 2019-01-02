UPDATE: Two missing girls last seen in Kildare have been found
Search for 14-year-old and 12-year-old
Nadine Walsh and Chantelle Doyle
Two missing youngsters who were last seen in Naas on New Year's Eve have been found safe and well.
A nationwide alert was issued earlier this evening (Wednesday) to try locate Chantelle Doyle (12) and Nadine Walsh (14), who had last been seen in the Naas area on New Year's Eve.
Gardai have confirmed that the girls were located safe and well this evening in Dublin city.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on