Charges relating to fox and dog fights dropped at Kildare court

A case against eight men who had been charged in relation to foxes and dogs being made fight to the death was withdrawn by the State at Naas District Court earlier today, Wednesday, January 2.

It had been alleged that the eight men were present at a location on the Curragh, on January 22, 2017 where dogs and foxes were made fight each other inside a pipe. All eight men denied the allegations.

Today Superintendent Martin Walker informed Judge Desmond Zaidan that by agreement with all parties, he was withdrawing the case against all of the men, and that they would each make a €150 contribution to Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland.

"We have difficulty with the proofs (in the case)," he admitted to Judge Zaidan.

Lawyers for the eight men, Dylan Costigan (24) with an address at Skenagun, Castledermot, Conor Hughes (36), 24 Oldcourt Avenue, Bray; Graham Curley (38), 6 Doum Height, Leap, County Cork; Simon Enright (48), Sunset View, Corrin, Leap, County Cork; Keith Ownes (31), Ladystown, Rathvilly, Carlow; Kenneth O'Driscoll (24), 9 Convent Court, Clonakilty, County Cork; Michael Molloy (32), 54 Deerpark, Bray, County Wicklow and Richard Molloy (36), 23 Old Court Park, Bray insisted that their clients disputed the allegations and asserted their innocence.

Judge Desmond Zaidan entered a nolle prosequi (a withdrawal of charges by the prosecution) in the cases.