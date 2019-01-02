Late library book fines axed in Kildare

There will be no more late library book fees for service users in Kildare.

From January 1, library members will not have to pay fines for overdue items and no existing fines will be collected according to Kildare Library services.

All charges on members’ accounts as of January 1 will also be removed.

"We are encouraging members of the public to return undamaged, overdue library items to their local libraries. There will be no fines to pay and we would be happy to reactivate your library membership for you to begin using your local library again," said the library service.

The removal of fines is a key aim of the new public library strategy.

The strategy states; "The library is a free lifelong resource that should be available to all without barriers or charges. Library charges have been shown to have a detrimental effect on library use by children and the disadvantaged. However, there is little evidence to show they ensure timely returns – rather they may actually dissuade members and users from returning overdue items."

Members will continue to receive reminders and overdue emails to prompt them to return items to the library.

"Please return items on or before their due date to allow them to be borrowed by other library users. Please continue to renew your items online, by phone or in person at your local branch," it said.

"Please return overdue items once you receive an overdue notice. If there is an issue in returning the item, please contact a library staff member to discuss this. If you do not either return an item or contact a library staff member to discuss an overdue item before you receive a third reminder, your card will be blocked from taking out or renewing any further items, including e-books and e-audio books. Borrowing privileges cannot be restored until either the overdue item is returned, or you have made contact with a library staff member to discuss the matter."

Reminders

Reminder emails are sent as follows:

3 Days Before Due Date: Reminder Email

1 Day after Due Date: Reminder Email

3 Weeks after Due Date: Reminder Email

9 Weeks after Due Date: Item considered lost, card borrowing privileges blocked and user requested to present to the library

You can check the details of your membership including whether you have overdue items at any time by logging into your online account.