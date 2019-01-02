Naas gardai arrest disqualified driver on suspicion of drink driving
Court to follow
Photo of a drink bottle in the car PIC: An Garda Siochana on Twitter
A disqualified driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving by Naas gardaí yesteday.
Gardaí found an empty bottle of Captain Morgan on the floor of the car.
Gardaí say the driver will be appearing in Court soon.
Naas Roads Policing Unit: Driver arrested yesterday on suspicion on drink driving, already a disqualified driver. Will be appearing in Court soon#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/IVy4eq4hIQ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 2, 2019
