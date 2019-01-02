Naas gardai arrest disqualified driver on suspicion of drink driving

Photo of a drink bottle in the car PIC: An Garda Siochana on Twitter

A disqualified driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving by Naas gardaí yesteday.

Gardaí found an empty bottle of Captain Morgan on the floor of the car.

Gardaí say the driver will be appearing in Court soon.