New Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board training centre

New proposal for Naas

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) has applied for the change of use of an existing industrial unit at the Maudlins Industrial Estate, Monread Road, Naas to a training centre.

The proposed development consists of two workshops/training areas, and tutor rooms. The application also includes the retention of a mezzanine, which will accommodate two teaching spaces and support accommodation.

Submissions can be made by January 30 and a decision is due by February 20.