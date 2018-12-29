KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Lidl distribution centre in Newbridge one of the biggest projects in the State

Work is continuing on the one of the biggest building projects in the entire State at Great Connell, Newbridge.

The development includes the new €100m Lidl distribution centre and a new link road. Once completed, the 54,000 square metre distribution centre will be equivalent in size to three Aviva stadia and will create 100 new full-time positions to add to the 250 staff already employed in the existing Newbridge distribution centre.

The company said the centre will serve Lidl’s network of stores in the Leinster area.

John Paul Construction is at the helm of the project. Speaking at when the work began, Alan Barry from Lidl Ireland said the company was making its single biggest annual investment since 2000, which also includes ten new stores.

A new 50km/hr speed limit has been placed on part of the Naas to Newbridge road where the road passes through the townlands of Morristown Upper, Old Connell, Little Connell and Great Connell.

The limit will last for the duration of the works on that road, or for a period not exceeding a year, according to the developers.