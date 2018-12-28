Housing shortage at crisis point in South Kildare - says Sinn Fein councillor

The governments answer to fixing the housing crisis is making zero progress in resolving this humanitarian issue, according to Sinn Fein councillor, Thomas Redmond.

"As a county councillor I have seen first hand the politics played here by Fine Gael, in particular on delivery of housing. There has only been three times in only a handful of years that the minister has been rolled down here for a photograph at the Flinters Site, Dominican Site and Gallow hill site where not a single house has been delivered," he said.

"To add insult to injury the demand for two bedroom and older people's properties has skyrocketed and I learned only through questioning that the Dominican site, which was favourite of the council for older persons housing has been turned down by the department of housing because it failed in providing the sufficient evidence to the department of housing to sanction this. The site, subject to planning, will be handed over to an approved housing body."

He said as of Christmas week the housing situation in Athy is as follows.

He noted the "demand has outstripped any type of normal capacity and our (Athy) current housing quote of social housing is the second highest in Kildare with over 15%."

1 Bed - 392

2 Bed - 254

3 Bed - 227

4 Bed - 27

These are official figures from December 20 2018, which were issued by the Housing Department in Kildare.

"There is a need for significant for housing in this area. I would recommend the Minister through Deputy Heydon take a walk through Athy to see the need first hand. Tea and prawn sandwiches and a few pictures won't help anyone," concluded Cllr Redmond.