January Toyota Hybrid Roadshow announced for Kildare's Crossings Motor Centre

Throughout the month of January interested customers and new car browsers can get an exclusive first look at the exciting new range of Toyota’s self-charging hybrids as they tour Toyota dealerships across Ireland as part of the 2019 Hybrid Roadshow.

The Roadshow will be visiting Crossings Motor Centre on the Sallins Road, Naas on January 7 from 2pm-8pm. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to see the all new 2019 Camry Hybrid, Corolla Saloon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Corolla Touring Sport Hybrid and Corolla Hatchback Hybrid before anyone else. If you unable to attend and miss the Crossings Toyota Roadshow then you may have another opportunity to view the vehicles at one of the other Dealerships at a later date.

Dealership staff will be on hand to take orders and inform visitors of Toyota’s fantastic 191 offers, including 3 years Servicing as standard on all new models, 3 years free 24hr Roadside Assistance as standard, upgrade to Hybrid for Less with Toyota Finance and Trade In-Trade Up Booster of up to €3,000.

Commenting on the new self-charging hybrid cars Steve Tormey, Chief Executive of Toyota Ireland, said; “We’re really excited about the new 2019 hybrid range, and demand has been phenomenal so far with hundreds of customers already reserving early arriving models which are fast running out for January and February delivery.

“Hybrid is going from strength-to-strength, and we’re expecting 80% of our passenger car mix to be self-charging hybrids in 2019 . Our wide reaching hybrid range is very much meeting consumer demand for excellent fuel economy, low road tax and low emissions which make for cleaner air and a more sustainable motoring environment, which is something that is at the very heart of our Built For A Better World brand promise.”