Gardai stop driver drinking from bottle of whiskey on one of country's busiest roads

Gardaí encountered an unexpected and shocking surprise on Christmas Day when they stopped a vehicle on the N4 and found the driver drinking a bottle of whiskey.

Gardai were on patrol in Sligo on Christmas Day when they stopped the vehicle. The driver was spoken to and subsequently arrested on suspicion of Drink Driving .

According to the Sligo-Leitrim division Facebook page: "The man had a bottle of Whiskey with him in the car, opened, which he was drinking from.

He was brought to a Garda Station and a test for alcohol was carried out. Unsurprisingly, the man failed the test and gardai say he is now facing a fine and 6 months off the road.

Commenting on drinking driving arrests made on Christmas Day, Minister for Transport, Tourism & Sport Shane Ross TD, said, "Sadly some drivers continue to take high risks with alcohol over Christmas.

"We will continue to introduce life-saving laws to deter reckless drivers from threatening the lives of others. I want to congratulate the Gardaí for their energetic efforts to enforce the rules over the holiday period."