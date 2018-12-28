476 vehicles detected speeding yesterday by Gardai

Over 400 cars were detected speeding yesterday as part of the Garda Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.



Gardai reporter that out of 101,900 vehicles monitored by the safety cameras, 476 vehicles were detected driving in excess of the speed limit.

The singled out the major offenders as:

122 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, R810 Mount Brown, Dublin 8

109 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, N25 Cloncoskoran, Dungarvan, Waterford

116 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, R446 Ballinasloe, Galway

198 km/h in a 100 km/ zone N5, Drummindoo, Westport, Mayo (motorcycle)

135 km/h in a 120 km/h zone, M7 Portlaoise, Laois.

"An Garda Síochána wish to thank the vast majority of drivers who drive responsibly on the roads, however there are still many who do not," he said.

"Speeding is a major factor in fatal road traffic collisions. Please slow down to save lives."