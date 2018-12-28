Man jailed for 22 months after Clane garda chase

A man charged with five counts of dangerous driving has been sentenced to 22 months in custody.

Joeseph Donoghue (39), with an address listed as 13 Cloonmore Avenue, Tallaght appeared before Naas District Court on December 20.

Mr. Donoghue is charged with five counts of dangerous driving at locations including Bishopscourt Upper, Kill, Baronrath Straffan, Bishopscourt Lower, Kill, Ballyhays, Straffan and Castledillon, Straffan.

Sgt Brian Jacob gave evidence to the court that on September 26, 2018, gardaí were dealing with other incidents in Clane when they noticed a car acting suspiciously around 1pm.

The car took off at speed and gardaí gave chase towards Straffan.

During the chase, Sgt Jacob gave evidence that one person hopped out of the car and into a field.

Sgt Jacob said the car was swerving from the wrong to the right side of the road.

The car then turned around at a roundabout at Kill.

Sgt Jacob said the full chase lasted 10km, and the duration was 10 to 15 minutes.

When the car was stopped, a number of items were recovered, and the car was seized.

Gardaí were assisted by the Garda helicopter.

The court heard that Mr. Donoghue was the driver, and has 29 previous convictions.

Evidence was heard that the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The court was told by Sarah Connolly, BL, who was legally representing Mr. Donoghue, that her client is 39 years-old and has 14 children. She said he has battled with alcoholism and drug addiction.

She said her client wasn’t in the right mind at the time.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the risk to life during the incident was “significantly high”.

He noted that it was in the early afternoon, the distance covered, and that the offences were committed while Mr. Donoghue was out on bail.

“Every possible breach of the road traffic code was executed by this man”, said Judge Zaidan.

For the charge of dangerous driving at Bishopscourt Upper, Kill Judge Zaidan sentenced him to six months in custody and disqualified him from driving for 10 years.

For the charge at Bishopscourt Lower, Kill Judge Zaidan sentenced him to five months in prison consecutively and handed down a 10 year concurrent driving ban.

For the charge at Castledillon, Straffan, Judge Zaidan sentenced him to five months in prison and a 10 year concurrent driving ban.

For the charge at Ballyhays, Straffan, Mr. Donoghue was sentenced to six months in prison consecutively and a 10 year concurrent driving ban.

For the charge at Ballyhays, Straffan Judge Zaidan handed down a 10 year concurrent driving ban.

The 22 month sentence was backdated to September 27 2018, when Mr. Donoghue was first taken into custody.