KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Naas library move to Town Hall provoked some controversy

”Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth” is advice we’ve all been given. But the offer of a brand new library for the town provoked a bit of stir. Some of it was the usual heated discussion which finds itself a home on social media platforms.

What’s not to like about a new library — much more than a library in fact — that will cost €6m? ‘Not much’, most people would say. Nevertheless there are a good many people who feel that the existing building at the canal harbour is good enough and there are more car parking spaces near the building than around the town hall — the new location. The counter argument is that the new location would bring more people to the centre of Naas and more spending power.

Kildare County Librarian Marian Higgins said in October that the current facility was delivered in 1992 as a purpose built facility reflecting the need then.

However the population of Naas has grown to 21,393 in 2016 and there have been population rises in other areas it serves — Kill, Caragh, Johnstown and Sallins.

Ms. Higgins also said the 743 square metres of library space “is unable to cope with the increased footfall and demands on service and “expectations around customer experience.” adding “we should have 50 PCs but we have only 12”.

She predicted that future service delivery will be adversely affected and a move would bring much needed footfall into Naas town centre. “The development of the site services has been maximised and as the building is landlocked there is no room for expansion,” said Ms. Higgins.

Cllr. Carmel Kelly said the move will provide Naas with a cultural quarter in the town hall “a beautiful building that’s completely under utilised.”

