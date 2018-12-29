KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Bono’s Monasterevin distillery plans

One of the most exciting developments of the year was the news that U2 front man Bono was joining forces with developer Paddy McKillen to develop a €50 million high-end distillery and visitor centre in Monasterevin.

Plans were lodged with Kildare County Council for the redevelopment of the Ballykelly Mill near Monasterevin in September, although there was a minor setback in the weeks just before Christmas when the plans hit a paperwork stumbling block.

The development, which will also include an artisan distillery, reception areas, tasting rooms and exhibition spaces in the seven-storey tall 1700’s era building, could prove to be a significant boost to the local economy of Monasterevin.

The mill is on a five acre site and runs along the Grand Canal.

Mr McKillen is an experienced property developer and has worked with Bono on a variety of projects in the past, including the Clarence Hotel.

He told the Sunday Times that the project would “revive Monasterevin’s rich heritage in producing the finest whiskey going right back to the 18th century”.

Along with his son he owns the Press Up hospitality Group which owns 28 bars, restaurants and hotels.

The application includes development of an artisan distillery and visitor centre of more than 5,000 square metres, of which more than 3,500 will be a new build.

The development will involve demolishing of a number of structures associated with the previous use of the premises.

Application returned

The planning application has been returned to the developers because the site notice should have mentioned that the application was accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement. It had not and therefore the application was invalid. It’s likely the application will be lodged again in the new year.