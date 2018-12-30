KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Opposition to Naas relief road

Residents demanding that two planned routes for the Naas inner relief road be “taken off the table” said they would stage marches if they were not withdrawn.

A public meeting took place in April at the Osprey Hotel. The meeting was also attended by Fianna Fail TDs Frank O’Rourke and James Lawless.

However it is the nine Naas councillors — Rob Power, Fintan Brett, Deborah Callaghan, Seamie Moore, Darren Scully, Anne Breen, Billy Hillis, Carmel Kelly and Sorcha O’Neill — who will have the say on whether the plan goes ahead.

Only two — Cllrs Hillis and Brett — were absent from the meeting and sent apologies, as did TDs Catherine Murphy and Bernard Durkan.

Consultants are currently assessing all three routes and will make a recommendation to the NMD about the route to take.

Speaking at the meeting, a Bru na Riogh resident Kevin Greene said that the users of a cycle path on Dublin Road (linking the big ball with Poplar Square) and traffic on the main road will be prioritised in terms of movement ahead of people living in estates off either side of Dublin Road.

Referring to possible pollution from vehicles he said; “This will deliver an environmental disaster.”

Cllr. Darren Scully, who lives in Kerdiff Park, said he will be affected by the route and he described routes 1 and 2 as a “non option”.

He said what is needed is an orbital route — and not the planned inner relief route.

“This makes no sense” he said, adding that there are plans for wider footpaths, cycle lanes along the Dublin road.

“This was drawn up 20 years ago when Naas had a population of 13,000,” he added.

Cllr Kelly, like Cllr Anne Breen said she would support route 6 which takes a wider path on the Tipper side of the racecourse — but said it should start at the big ball or further out the N7.

Cllr. Seamie Moore predicted pressure would be applied on the councillors by officials to accept a route or “we’ll be told the entire ring road won’t be completed.”

He also called for a new route.

Cllr Anne Breen also called for an outer relief road. Naas Mayor Rob Power said Naas has a traffic problem and he won’t support a route which adds to this problem.

According to Kildare County Council the consultants’ report identifying the most suitable route isn’t available yet.