KILDARE REVIEW 2018: The year of the ‘big snow’

When the snow hit in late February/early March, several Kildare communities were cut off for days, with many road blocked by massive snow drifts.

Kildare County Council officials estimated the bill for responding to the conditions caused by snow and ice amounted to €1m.

The council worked around the clock to get roads back open, with many accessible by just one lane for a day or two.

Naas, Caragh, Kilteel, Kill, Rathangan and North Kildare were the worst areas hit.

The Naas area was hit with 44 centimetres of snow falling between Tuesday night, February 27, and Sunday, March 4.

Farmers and building contractors lent a hand as they joined in the road clearance operation.

The Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Civil Defence, Red Cross volunteers and the army swung into action.

Nurses at Naas Hospital stayed over with friends and at guesthouses in Naas so they could get to work during Storm Emma.

A Kilmeague woman, who went into labour in the midst of the storm praised local gardaí and paramedics in Naas for their help in getting her to hospital on time.

Sinead Carroll and her partner James Coyne, from Kildare town, welcomed beautiful baby girl Éala Belle in the Coombe on Friday, March 2.

Sinead went into labour at 9.15pm on Thursday night (March 1), and after an attempt by an ambulance to get out to her home failed, local gardaí stepped in with a 4x4 vehicle.

James thanked An Garda Síochána members Shane, John and Alwin for getting Sinead to Naas, and paramedics Fiona and Breffny for getting her to the Coombe and to all the staff in the Coombe.

Éala Belle wasn’t the only Kildare baby to arrive in the middle of Storm Emma.

Deborah Roche from Milltown went into labour at 4am on March 2 and was brought to Naas Hospital in a fire truck towed by a tractor, and then transported by an army vehicle to the Coombe.

Deborah and her husband Jason had stayed over with Jason’s mum in Esmondale in Naas. The weather was too bad for a helicopter to bring them to Dublin but two Defence Forces personnel came to their aid with an army Unimog from St Bricin's Barracks. Wyatt was born 35 minutes after they arrived, weighing 6lbs and 14ozs.

“I want to thank the fire brigade, Naas Hospital, the two army lads from St Bricin’s, the farmer who towed the fire truck, everyone who helped,” said Jason.