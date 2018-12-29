KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Go-ahead for major housing estates

With the demand for housing continuing to grow in the county, it was no surprise that several major housing projects got the green light in Kildare in 2018.

A massive new 281- home Newbridge housing estate was granted permission on September 28 by An Bord Pleanála. Stennock Ltd is building 167 apartments, 114 houses, a creche and playground at The Paddocks, Morristownbiller and Cornelscourt at Station Road.

Meanwhile, the go-ahead was given for a 343 home housing estate, creche, distributor road and park at Kilbelin on the Athgarvan Road.

The Ardstone Homes plans were approved by An Bord Pleanála on October 30. The plans also comprise a 6.9-hectare linear park connecting Liffey Linear Park via a new pedestrian/cyclist route near The Gables Guesthouse & Leisure Centre. Part of a new 250m distributor road will connect with the existing R416 road at a new upgraded junction.

A decision on another major Newbridge housing estate is due on March 1. Glan Developments Ltd want to build 180 residential units at Ballymany. Councillors have expressed concerns about various issues including the traffic implications from the proposed development.

In Naas, a decision is due on March 19 on a proposed 125 residential units (97 houses and 28 apartments) on the Kilcullen Road, in the townland of Bluebell.

Another application under examination is a proposal for 298 homes for Magee Barracks in Kildare town. The first housing application was unsuccessful.

The latest plans were submitted to An Bord Pleanála on October 31 by Ballymount Properties for the homes, a neighbourhood centre, retail units, and a childcare facility.

