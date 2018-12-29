KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Delays inevitable as work to widen M7 progresses

There will be some more pain next year as construction work continues on the widening of the M7, as well as an interchange at Osberstown and a bypass to remove many of the 22,000 plus vehicles which go through Sallins daily. The work started last January.

The pain is coming in the from of delays which are inevitable because of the nature of the work.

The project does not involve a “land take”. This means that the road is being widened to three lanes using land in the centre, rather than at the sides. Traffic has for some time been slowed in either direction to 60kph.

And the situation is further complicated because the route taken by vehicles travelling north or south is changing slightly to accommodate the works.

And there was an unintended consequence when the residents of Kill, mainly parents of children attending primary school, deliberately slowed down traffic coming through the village.

They did this as part of a protest for a pedestrian crossing, which was ultimately successful.

The total estimated cost of all three jobs has been put at €110m. The most expensive of the three is the road widening work, estimated at €55m.

Currently the route has a capacity of 52,000 vehicles per day but there are 71,000 vehicles using it every day.

It has been estimated that this figure will rise by a third by 2030.

The Naas bypass as it was then known opened on 4 October 1983.

It was the first motorway road in the state. The scheme consisted of 12km of dual carriageway and five major bridges, including key structures at the Rathangan Road, Maudlins Interchange and the Grand Canal. Kildare County Council road-design staff were responsible for the engineering design and construction management of the bypass. Since 1983, an estimated 400 million vehicles have used the bypass.

SEE ALSO: Local Kildare roads being used as ‘rat runs’ for motorway roadworks