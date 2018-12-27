Kildare Greenway site notices appeared over Christmas

Apparantly wasting no time Kildare County Council has erected site notices all along the Grand Canal throughout the county outlining plans for the Greenway.

As reported previously, the project is going through the Part 8 planning process since the end of November. And in the days before Christmas Day, site notices were erected at bridges and locks throughout the county.

Part 8 is a planning process that County Councils must go through to get planning approval of their own projects. Work on the Greenway is already well advanced in both Dublin and Offaly, and when complete is likely to bring a considerable commercial activity to the towns and villages it passes through.

The proposed development is a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the Grand Canal towpath.

It will involve the improvement and upgrading of the existing towpath along the Grand Canal through the provision of a suitable surface: Quarry Dust, Surface Dressing or Asphalt depending on local conditions for pedestrian and cyclist use.

It will also include the provision of traffic safety measures and signage to facilitate safe pedestrian and cycling crossings and access to shared surfaces at Sallins, Digby Bridge, Landenstown Bridge, Bonynge Bridge (known locally as Healy’s Bridge in Downings) and Robertstown and along limited sections of existing local road network.

Read also: Kildare couple celebrating birth of Christmas baby

The Part 8 notice explains that there are a number of protected structures located within or adjacent to the proposed route, but that no works are proposed to any protected structure, and the proposed development will not materially affect the character of any protected structure.

An archaeological assessment of the Grand Canal has been prepared.

The plans are available for inspection or purchase for a small fee to cover the printing at Kildare County Council’s Planning Department, Áras Chill Dara until January 3 next.

To read more about the precise plans, click here.