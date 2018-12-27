Dry mild weather to continue into weekend for Kildare

The unseasonably mild weather being experienced this Christmas week will continue into the weekend.

It will be overcast for most of today, Thursday, December 27 with temperatures reaching a high of 10 degrees today, with the sun peeping through just before sun down at 4pm.

Tomorrow, Friday, will see highs of 11 degress and more sunshine

Although the wind is coming from the south, at a mere two metres per second it won’t trouble anyone.

The weekend and into the new year looks set to continue in the same vein.