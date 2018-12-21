Maynooth rail parking spaces planning application to Kildare County Council

Iarnrod Eireann has applied for planning permission to add 34 car parking spaces at the train station in Maynooth.

The additional car parking spaces will be provided through an expansion of the north side car park at Maynooth Train Station.

A decisio on the planning application is due by February 12 next, and all going well, tenders will be invited for the work before the end of March, 2019, with construction expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Along with an additional 39 car parking spaces which are due to be completed by the end of September next, and which are on the south side of the station, the total number of car parking spaces at Maynooth Train Station will go from the current 158 spaces to 231.

Labour’s General Election Candidate Emmet Stagg stated that he welcomed the move and looked forward to the expansion of the existing car parks at Maynooth Train Station in 2019.

