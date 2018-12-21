Kildare's Travellers Rest ready for it's 2018 Truck Convoy

In aid of St Brigid's Hospice

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare's Travellers Rest ready for it's 2018 Truck Convoy

File photo

The Travellers Rest Truck Convoy 2018 takes place on Saturday December 29.

Read also: Kildare to get new 1,000 pupil secondary school for Curragh Post Primary

This year's event is in aid of St Brigid's Hospice on the Curragh. 

"This is a very worthy charity that affects nearly every family in the locality, they are self funding and your support will be greatly appreciated," said the organisers.

"We are also carrying out street collections along the way including Naas, Newbridge, Kildare, Sallins and Clane."

Registration starts at 11am and the convoy leaves the Travellers Rest at 1.30pm. All trucks welcome, no trailers, auction and raffle on the night. Music by Toss & Turn. 

Contact Paul Kearney on 087 2249471.  