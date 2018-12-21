163 Kildare homeowners claim €844,000 in 2018 in the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme

A Kildare senator has called on Kildare households to make the most of the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme, which provides grants to make homes more energy efficient.

Fine Gael Senator Anthony Lawlor has said that the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme approved €844,434 in free energy efficiency upgrades for 163 Kildare homes this year. That is approximately €5,000 per household.

Since 2015, 1160 homeowners in Kildare have been approved for 3.7 million in funding.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme aims to improve the energy efficiency and warmth of homes owned by people on low incomes. It is operated by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

“I would like to encourage everyone who meets the criteria to apply for these grants. It is completely free and it is just a matter of applying and the SEAI look after the process from there. There is no initial outlay or final bill to worry about. It’s an excellent opportunity and all the relevant info can be found on the SEAI website or by ringing lo-call 1800 250 204,” Senator Lawlor said.

The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme provides funding for attic insulation, draught-proofing, lagging jackets, low-energy light bulbs, cavity wall insulation, energy advice, external or internal wall insulation, central heating and replacement windows. Heating upgrades may also be covered in certain cases, for example if you have no existing central heating system in your home.

To qualify you must own your home and be living in it. Your home must have been built and occupied before 2006. You must be getting one of the following payments, fuel allowance, working family payment, jobseeker’s allowance for over 6 months and have a child aged under 7 years, domiciliary care allowance , one parent family payment and carer's allowance living with the person you care for.

If you are in private rented accommodation and are at risk of energy poverty, your landlord may be able to get a grant under the separate Better Energy Homes Scheme.

Senator Lawlor said; “the Better Energy Warmer Home scheme is a fantastic policy measure. Energy poverty is a real issue for lower income families in Kildare and this is a targeted response by the government. Insulated and energy efficient homes protect the health and incomes of families while increasing the value of their homes. It really is a win-win and I am proud to advocate for its uptake and support the scheme.”

“A warm and insulated home is a recipe for happiness and I encourage everyone that is eligible to apply. I hope the homeowners and carers that have benefited from the scheme since 2015 are happy this Christmas in warmer homes for them and their children.”