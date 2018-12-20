Further consideration needed on 332 Kildare homes

Further consideration is needed on plans to build 332 homes at land beside Brayton Park, Kilcock according to An Bord Pleanála.

The proposal, which was being considered as a Stategic Housing Development (SHD), also includes a creche.

On December 10, the board said the plan needed further consideration/amendment.

Rycroft Homes Ltd submitted the application on October 10. Under the SHD process, any housing applications with more than 100 homes can bypass county councils and go straight to An Bord Pleanála for consideration. The government introduced this mechanism in a bid to speed up house building to help ease the housing shortage crisis.