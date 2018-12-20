Van seized by Kildare gardai had bald tyres, no insurance or tax

Naas Roads Policing Unit

Leinster Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Van seized by Kildare gardai had bald tyres, no insurance or tax

bald tyre on the van that was seized PICTURE: Garda twitter account

A van with bald tyres, no insurance, or NCT cert was seized in Newbridge yesterday.

Naas Roads Policing Unit found the tyres to be defective. A court appearance and a fine is in the pipeline. 

"If you drive on worn tyres you put your own and other road users' lives at risk. Please check and replace worn tyres," said the gardai. 