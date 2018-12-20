Kildare Shotblasting & Priming Ltd achieves certification to world class business standards

Kildare Shotblasting and Priming Ltd has achieved certification to world class business standards at a special ceremony in Dublin.

Read also: Historic night in Athy with the establishment of the local Athy Comhaltas group

The steel company specialises in fully automated systems of shotblasting and priming of steel.

It was one of 21 organisations from the private, public and SME sectors gathered at NSAI (National Standards Authority of Ireland) offices in Dublin for a special ceremony marking their achievement in becoming certified to world class business standards.

All of the businesses and bodies that achieved certification were independently audited by NSAI inspectors in order to ensure they complied with the international standards.

Speaking at the ceremony, Company MD Peter Boland said “The NSAI certification means, we at Kildare Shotblasting & Priming Ltd, a relatively new company, can show our customers, that we are committed to providing the highest standard of service in our industry”.

They join an elite group of over 3,000 organisations who are currently NSAI-certified in a variety of areas such as Quality Management Systems, Environmental Management Systems, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems and Energy Management.

Speaking at the ceremony, NSAI Chief Executive Geraldine Larkin said achieving certification to world class business standards will give these organisations an advantage – both at home and abroad.

“Many of the companies gathered here today are being certified to two, three or in some cases, to four standards and I am delighted to see this type of commitment. You can see the real difference standards have made to your business and you have reaped rewards from these benefits. Not only have you gained competitive advantage – improving efficiency, reducing costs and minimising waste – your industries will continue to benefit because of your investment,” said Ms Larkin.

“At a time of increased globalization, Brexit negotiations and more and more international trade deals, it is essential for Irish industry to be as competitive as it can be. It is encouraging to see so many companies here today that are committed to working towards best practice. You are demonstrating that Ireland is one of the best places in the world to do business and that Irish and Irish based companies can compete at the highest level,” she added.