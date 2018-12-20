Mainly dry day with showers expected in the afternoon in Kildare

There will be a few further showers into the early afternoon according to Met Eireann, but it will become mainly dry later in the day with more in the way of sunny spells.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest winds, easing towards evening.

The national weather forecaster has predicted it will be dry this evening, but outbreaks of rain will soon move up from the south of Leinster, with a few heavy bursts bringing some mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees Celsius.

There will be a damp or wet start to tomorrow after overnight rain. Whilst it will tend to dry up somewhat into the afternoon, it will remain dull and cloudy with further scattered falls of light rain and drizzle following for the rest of the day. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.