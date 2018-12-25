REVIEW OF THE YEAR: Kildare faithful flock to, Park and Croker, to welcome Pope Francis

A s crowds of people from every continent and 116 countries moved joyfully along the streets and pavements of the approaches to Croke Park, there was a wonderful sense of anticipation and excitement in advance of the Festival of Families on the second last day of the World Meeting of Families (WMOF).

The anticipation, colour, excitement, pageantry, the parade of country flags, the ever-changing images and the musical accompaniment reminded one of the wonderful celebration of the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics in Croke Park in 2003.

Hundreds of people from Kildare were among the 70,000 crowd and many from the county were among those who performed and enthralled the audience in over two and a half hours of spectacular entertainment.

Claire Rudd and Brenda Whelan, members of the St Conleth’s Parish WMOF Preparation Committee in Newbridge, enjoyed the Festival from Section 305 of the Lower Cusack Stand as did another member, Keith Rowe, who attended with his family.

Niall Farrell, a member of En Caelo choir in Newbridge, and who was in the 3,000-member choir at the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday, looked on as his wife Mary sang in the massed choir, remarking that she was the only member of his family to have “played in Croke Park.”

The star-studded concert cast included world renowned opera singer Celine Byrne from Caragh whose rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria with Andrea Bocelli was the highlight.

Daniel O’Donnell received a rapturous welcome as he sang Let Your Love Flow.

The High Hopes Choir, comprised of people who have been homeless in Dublin, Cork and Waterford, singing High Hopes and the Choir of Ages with Bob Dylan’s Forever Young reflected differing aspects of life and living.

The rendition by the Holy Family Deaf Choir & the Deaf Tones, accompanied by Nathan Carter, of Everybody Hurts struck a very deep chord throughout the audience.

The testimonies of families from diverse backgrounds were extremely powerful: we were moved by the resilience of an Iraqi family whose home was destroyed in the war, but who later rebuilt their lives.

Missy Collins appealed for support for housing and education for the Traveller Community as a newly recognised ethnic group.

Former Galway hurler and footballer Alan Kerins recounted how his newborn baby survived several life-threatening conditions and is now a healthy two-year-old.

And a Zimbabwean family thanked the Irish people for the welcome they received and can now live in freedom in a free country.

Damien and Mary Richardson from Ashbourne met when they were drug addicts but reformed their lives to have nine children and adopt another child.

The arrival of Pope Francis was greeted with wild and unbridled enthusiasm — and he left us with many messages for family life: the need for family prayer and for forgiveness, saying ‘Sorry, please and thank you’, keeping in touch with family and friends in reality rather than virtual reality.

As the Riverdancers, and 500 young dancers on the perimeter of the pitch, enthralled the crowd the atmosphere was truly amazing while the final Amen brought a most memorable occasion to a fitting end.

We take pride in our nation, and in the GAA, that Ireland could host such a huge event catering for an international gathering and a worldwide audience.

The Croke Park arena has hosted thousands of events — All-Ireland finals, rugby and soccer internationals, the Pioneer Association Centen-

ary celebrations, the 2003 Special Olympics, the 2012 Eucharistic Congress, and schools and colleges events — but will live long in the memories of the 70,000 from 116 countries who were privileged to be part of such an amazing occasion.

They left Croke Park moving in waves through the streets and pavements of our capital city, encouraged and uplifted by the sentiments of the 35 concert pieces and the messages of Pope Francis during the Festival of Families at the 2018 WMOF.