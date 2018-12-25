KILDARE REVIEW OF THE YEAR: The cranes finally came down in Naas

At about 7pm as the daylight began to fade on September 22, the last section of the last crane at Naas Shopping Centre (NSC) was removed.

The pieces of heavy lifting equipment worked together, balancing sections of the crane structure before loading them on the back of a lorry to be ferried out of town to some little known crane cemetery.

The operation went like clockwork. Some crane pieces went out via Corban’s Lane while others were hoisted over the Five Lamps pub.

About 15 people were assigned to the task on that final day.

The start of the work had been delayed twice because of windy weather conditions but such was the level of expertise deployed by Kill-based BAM, you’d hardly have known it was taking place at all, but for some traffic delays.

The removal of the cranes - although there was no known threat to public safety even after the better part of a decade of non-use — was welcomed even if the benefit is largely symbolic.

The cranes had been subjected to periodic safety checks.

While there has been no news about the sale of the derelict shopping centre, it has never been far from the news. In mid-March a fire broke out at the long closed Forge Inn pub, part of the shopping centre, at about 11pm. Two fire tenders attended the scene along with the water tankers. Smoke could be seen billowing from two second floor windows in the three storey building and firefighters used two ladders to access the source of the fire.

Sparks could be seen coming from the building as the firefighters directed water hoses from atop the ladders. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The firemen also broke an entrance through a wooden structure between the pub and the Bank of Ireland branch.

The receiver appointed by the National Asset Management Agency to find a buyer for the NSC sought to have the licence for the premises transferred to him from the developers of the shopping centre. The developers acquired a number of premises in that part of the town as part of the shopping centre development a decade ago.

A much more serious fire had broken broke out within the shopping centre itself in July 2017, not long after the receiver was appointed.