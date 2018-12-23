Keith Barry aims to deceive in the Glenroyal, Maynooth

Keith Barry will bring his new show ‘Deception’ to Kildare in the Glenroyal Hotel on December 30.

The internationally acclaimed ‘Mind Magician’s’ new show is billed as his biggest and most spectacular production yet.

The show, which starts its tour across Ireland on December 28 will include the themse of mind control, brainwashing, subliminal messaging, cults, and every form of deception imaginable.

The show advertises that Mr Barry will blur the line between reality and deception.

The 42-year-old Waterford man has had a high profile television career in Europe and especially in the US where he has had shows on both several of the large networks.

The Leinster Leader spoke to Mr Barry who explained that he “came up with the idea for the show first when I examined all different areas of deception, so I examined everything from cults to brain-washing to conspiracy theories and then I developed a routine around all those different areas and topics.

“I figured out that we’re in a more deceptive world now than we’ve ever been in. For instance, one of the routines is based around social media.

“I have another routine based around the Jones Cult, when in 1978 the Jonestown Massacre he (Jones) got all his followers to drink Kool Aid which was actually cyanide.

“So I create a Russian Roulette style effect with hydrochloric acid and water.

“And every night I’m putting €10,000 up for grabs cash if somebody can even manage to deceive me in a routine.

“It all culminates in a crazy bizarre weird experiment at the end of the whole show, probably the weirdest end I’ve ever come up with on a show.”

Although this is the first time he has put up €10,000, he says that “people have won cash from me on stage before.

“Two people in the Olympia won €500 each, and then last year a guy in the west won €1,000 on stage, so people can certainly win the cash alright.”

Mr Barry has played in the Glenroyal a couple of times before, “and I’ve played in a few of the hotels around Kildare over the years.

“This is probably my third time playing in the Glenroyal,” he explained.

“I’m just going to tour Ireland with this show, and there’s other stuff I’ll be doing abroad, mainly television. I’ve also doing a lot of corporate work and keynote speeches abroad also.”

If you miss the show in the Glenroyal, it runs across 24 dates to right through until March 16 in Cork. You can book tickets to the show via keithbarry.com

Blazing a trail

Keith Barry has been blazing a trail across the globe for many years.

His skills have been showcased in over forty international television shows, including his most recent series, You’re Back in the Room which was the first hypnotism format on TV in the UK for several years.

As well as his own successful US TV series, Deception with Keith Barry, Keith has appeared many times on some of the most prestigious US shows such as The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Jimmy Kimmel Show and The Conan O’Brien Show.

He has also brain-hacked many celebrities including Woody Harrelson, Bono, Nicole Scherzinger, Morgan Freeman and many more.

Keith has written, produced and performed many of his own stage shows in the last fifteen years and has sold out venues in the US, Australia, Canada, Spain, South Africa, the UK and of course in Ireland.

He presented his keynote speech ‘Mind Magic’ at The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The Pendulum Summit and The Dublin Tech Summit.

His TED Talk has been in the top 25 TED Talks since 2008 and it boasts over 25 million views.