KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Lost Blessington homes reappeared during drought

These remarkable images of the mysterious Blessington Lakes were captured by the garda helicopter last September.

They show how the water levels dropped so much in the lakes that parts of the flooded homesteads reappeared after being submerged for years.

The Blessington Lakes were formed back in 1940 when the valley was flooded by damming the River Liffey at Poulaphouca as part of the ESB’s project to build a hydroelectric station.

It’s understood that between 1938 and 1940, 76 houses were demolished, and the bridges at Humphreystown, Baltyboys and Burgage blown up, in anticipation of the flooding of the valley for the Poulaphouca hydroelectric powerstation.

While patrolling the Wicklow division The Garda Air Support Unit noticed the ruins of a homestead and a piece of farm machinery (mowing bar) on a raised piece of land which had previously been submerges in the lakes. It took these facinating pictures.