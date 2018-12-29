KILDARE REVIEW 2018: Drought revealed hidden treasures

While many readers will have heard of the discoveries in the Boyne Valley of more archeological treasures which were revealed thanks to the dry weather over the summer of 2018, the Leinster Leader learned that some treasures were exposed in Kildare.

In particular, at the church in Castledermot where signs of an aisle to the south of the church have shown up in the parched grass.

Dr Sharon Greene, who is both the editor of Archaeology Ireland and the vice-chair of Castledermot Local History Group explained that in the 1980’s a man called John Bradley had conducted an urban archaeological survey of all the towns in Ireland for the Office of Public Works.

Examining the various archways in the 15th century Romanesque church in Castledermot, he guessed that there had been an additional aisle in the church, to the south, but which had been knocked.

“When you’re inside the church you can see around an archway, that it’s all blocked up,” Dr Greene explained.

But last July the parched earth revealed a difference in shade of grass where there is something like a stone wall below it.

The Leinster Leader understands that there have been a number of different examples of the dry weather revealing forgotten structures buried under our feet in the county.

“They are cropping up all over the place,” Dr Greene said.

“In fairness a lot of them are already known about and registered as monuments, but I wouldn’t be in the least bit surprised if there were new discoveries.

“All these things are just adding to the picture.

“I often describe archaeology as like having a jigsaw puzzle, with only a fraction of the pieces and we’ve lost the picture on the front. “We’re constantly adding more and more pieces to the jigsaw,” she said.