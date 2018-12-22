Almost half of Clane homes valued under €275,000

Average house prices in the Clane area are more than 9% more expensive this year than last year, according figures from the Property Price Register, analysed by the Leader.

The average price of all houses listed on the register between January 1 and November 30 was €292,306 or 9.3% ahead of the €267,202 figure in over the same period in 2017.

But there was a smaller increase for the median price.

This measure is sometimes used instead of the average and is the point on the list from the lowest to the highest prices, below which and above which all houses on the list were sold.

Almost 47% of properties were sold for €275,000 or less.

Four properties in the Loughbollard road area sold for an average price of €218,000.

The median price was €288,000 this year, 4.73% ahead of the €275,000 tag last year.

We also looked at the middle third in the price range. The average price of those houses or apartments in the middle third rose 5.8% from €266,443 to €282,038 this year.

The most affordable homes are listed in the bottom third. Many of these include apartments.

But here too, the average price for this group rose 17.8% from €159,460 to €187,763.

There were 98 residences on the sale/buy list for this year compared to 112 last year and 75 in 2016.

The total value of sales this year to the end of November was approximately €28.6m compared to €29.9m in 2017 and €24m in 2016.