Plans to improve phone service at Croí Láighean Credit Union

Croi Laighean Credit Union is suffering some growing pains judging by comments at its Annual General Meeting, held in St Mary’ Secondary School in Edenderry on December 12.

Members agreed to the €2 deduction from saving accounts towards the community fund.

They agreed to a 0.25% dividend on member shares and a 10% rebate on the interest paid by the 7,165 people in the 40,000 member Credit Union, who are borrowers at the moment.

There are now around 10,000 transactions per week in the eight branches and around 12,500 online.

But there was criticism of the phone system from some members. The credit union said that it experienced staff problems at Leixlip.

The former Leixlip & District Credit Union merged into Croi Laighean (then a merger of Coill Dubh and Edenderry) last March.

Leixlip member, Kathleen King, said she preferred to speak to people who knew her in the Leixlip branch.

Board chairman, Brian Manning, said there were plans to improve the telephone service.

Former Leixlip board member, Marlene Travers, said the previous Saturday, there were only two staff in Leixlip, due to illness, and a sick person had to come in. She thought the merger would mean people could move between branches.

Mr Manning said they had problems in Leixlip which was last in to CLCU, but would sort them out. He said there was sick staff elsewhere too.

Some members asked about the salary of the CEO but Mr Manning and others said this was unfair.