The year the Big Snow hit Kildare hard

When the snow hit in early March, several Kildare communities were cut off for days with many road blocked by massive snow drifts.

A specialised all terrain vehicle, using tracks similar to military vehicles, was deployed on March 5 to rescue a woman in snowbound Kilteel, on the outskirts of Naas.

Speaking at the time, Patricia McNeela, the Civil Defence Officer said; “A number of houses are still blocked in the area even though most of the roads are open enough to allow one vehicle through at a time. The woman has an injured knee and needs hospital treatment.”

Kildare County Council officials estimated the bill for responding to the conditions caused by snow and ice amounted to €1m.

The council worked round the clock to get roads back open with many accessible by just one lane.

Naas, Caragh, Kilteel, Kill, Rathangan and North Kildare were the worst areas hit. The Naas area was hit with 44 centimetres of snow between the Tuesday night February 27 and Sunday March 4 — making the region the hardest hit apart in the State apart from more eastern and southern regions.

Farmers and building contractors lent a hand as they joined in the road clearance operation.

The Fire Service, Ambulance Service, Civil Defence, Red Cross volunteers and the Army swung into action.

Nurses at Naas Hospital stayed over with friends and guesthouses in Naas so they could get to work during Storm Emma.

According to the Defence Forces it deployed 1566 personnel and 506 vehicles nationally during the weather crisis, supported by personnel in barracks.

However the response nationally to Co. Kildare’s plight was criticised by Fianna Fail TD James Lawless who said it was inadequate.

Speaking at the time, he said; “There has been little or no acknowledgement of the fact that Kildare bore the brunt of Storm Emma. Kilteel has a 12 foot snow drift. Some people in Co. Kildare remain days away from being able to leave their homes. More resources are needed here.”

A Kilmeague woman, who went into labour in the midst of Storm Emma praised local gardaí and paramedics in Naas for their help in getting her to hospital on time.

Sinead Carroll and her partner James Coyne from Kildare Town, welcomed beautiful baby girl Éala Belle in the Coombe on Friday, March 2.

Sinead went into labour at 9.15pm on Thursday night (March 1), and after an attempt by an ambulance to get out to her home failed, local gardaí stepped in.

“But then we remembered seeing a Facebook post from Kildare Garda District saying they had a 4x4 for emergencies,” said James.

“Once I knew they had got to Sinead safely, I set off from Kildare to meet them in Naas.

“That drive was the most nerve-wracking drive for both of us, and we’ve driven in Iceland during winter!”, laughed James.

He particularly thanked An Garda Síochána members Shane, John, Alwin for getting Sinead to Naas, and paramedics Fiona and Breffny for getting her to the Coombe and to all the staff in the Coombe.

Éala Belle wasn’t the only Kildare baby to arrive in the middle of Storm Emma.

Deborah Roche from Milltown went into labour at 4am on Friday, March 2 March and was brought to Naas Hospital in a fire truck towed by a tractor and then transported by an army vehicle to the Coombe.

The couple had stayed over with Jason’s mum in Esmondale in Naas.

“We went out to see if we could get the car out but the snow was up to the headlights,” he said.

“We rang the ambulance, they said they had two ambulances out and they were stuck. We rang the gardai and they couldn’t get their four by four out, we rang the fire brigade and they had a truck that was being pulled out by a tractor on the Main Street in Naas, so the tractor towed the fire truck up here and we got down to Naas hospital,” he explained.

They tried to get a helicopter to come but they couldn’t take off because of the weather. Then two army men from St Bricin’s barracks came to their aid and drove them in a Unimog to the Coombe along with a doctor and a nurse from Naas hospital. Little Wyatt was born 35 minutes after they arrived, at 10.20am weighing 6lbs and 14ozs.

“I want to thank the fire brigade, Naas Hospital, the two army lads from St Bricin’s, the farmer who towed the fire truck, everyone who helped in anyway. They were all links in the chain and if any of those links were gone, we would have been in a bad place. I can’t thank them enough,” said Jason.