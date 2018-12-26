Looking ahead to 120 years of local democracy

The outgoing year has been full of reminders from politicians, feminists and academics that it marks the centenary of the granting of the right of women to vote.

And it is true that legislation passed by the Houses of Westminster in February 1918 opened up the polling booths to women giving them a right to vote at parliamentary elections – a franchise first exercised at the general elections of December of the same year.

However, what has been forgotten in all the commemor-

ative euphoria is that a full 20 years earlier, the vote had been granted to women for the county council elections.

An act passed by Westminster in 1898 to establish modern local government in Ireland included a passage granting the franchise to women to vote for the first county councils.

They got the opportunity to use their new-found franchise in the first elections for the new county councils in April 1899.

True, there were some restrictions in the small print — the woman had to be 30 years of age and be a head of household — but at least it was a start for female empowerment at the ballot box.

Indeed the same conditions applied to the much celebrated parliamentary franchise of 1918, albeit the latter also embraced women who were married to heads-of- households.

The provision of the vote for women for the 1899 local elections was part of a bigger picture which involved the creation of a new form of local government known as County Councils to replace a hotch-potch of local bodies run by the county elites, which had governed the locality for centuries previously.

The new Councils inherited elements of the old Grand Juries, comprised of the county gentry, and also absorbed the functions of the Poor Law Unions which had since the 1830s operated on semi- democratic lines with responsibilities ranging from housing to sanitation.

The first elections to Kildare County Council took place on 6th April 1899, and the first meeting of the newly elected councillors was held on 22nd April 1899.

The minutes of that historic meeting in the Courthouse, Naas, are still extant. Their copper-plate handwriting records how, from the beginning, the councillors reflected the mood of the people and, in particular, became focal points of in the movement towards national independence.

Self-governance assured

One of the first motions passed by the Council carried a patriotic message declaring “That we affirm the right of the Irish Nation to a full measure of self-government. We accept the Local Government Act 1918 as a first instalment of the same and call on the Imperial Parliament to proceed with the further restitution of our rights”.

The Council continued to be a vehicle of nationalist ambitions in the later revolutionary years of the 1919-21 period. Crucially, the Council gave its loyalties to the new Dail Dept of Local Government, and disengaged from the Local Government Board and British supervision.

At a meeting on June 21, the councillors adopted a resolution which proclaimed: “ That this Council acknowledges the authority of Dáil Eireann and undertakes to give effect to all decrees duly promulgated by the Dáil”.

The British civil servants in Dublin Castle did not take such a rebuke lying down, and attempted to regain control of the Council’s business.

On November 22, 1920, they sent in the Royal Irish Constabulary to raid Naas Courthouse and confiscate the Council’s minute books and accounts. This harassment was exacerbated by the withdrawal of grants to the Council from central funds.

However, in the face of such repression, the Council held firm and at a meeting after the courthouse raid passed a motion affirming that no more heed would be given to directives received from Dublin Castle.

While such stirring issues of national significance intruded from time to time, the bulk of the Council’s business was concerned with the administration of local services. Even in those early years, roads were a particular problem.

The “man on the spot” for the council was the county surveyor (later known as the county engineer) who had to answer to councillors who were impatient to get works done.

In terms of main roads, he reported to the council in April 1912 that the cost of surfacing the Dublin road between Blackchurch and Naas would amount to £4,681 6s 4d — an enormous sum of money in those years.

The Council was responsible for 72 miles of trunk road, mostly surfaced with nothing more than gravel. An idea of the traffic pattern can be obtained from the records of a traffic count on the main western road at Leixlip in August 1912: bicycles 132; horse-drawn vehicles, 78; and motor cars, just 38.

He had his share of personnel problems to contend with too, as he reported to the Council: “For small jobs long distances apart, a trained constant gang of labourers cannot be employed and, in harvest time, it is difficult to get casual labour”.

Another issue which concerned the Council was an ongoing struggle with the canal companies to provide safeguards at canal-side roads and bridges. For instance, the County Surveyor reported that a canal-side road at Sallins was “ a dangerous place to on a dark night or for a drunken man at anytime.”

The matter-of-fact prose of the Council’s minute books is not without its lighter moments.

Footballing greats recognised

In October 1919, the Council appointed a sub-committee to make a presentation to the members of the Kildare Senior Football team which had won the All-Ireland final of that year (the second triumph for the Lilywhites at national level).

The committee collected the princely sum of of £208 7s 6d (much of it by subscribed by the councillors themselves).

A presentation of inscribed watches was later made by the Council to the victorious team which was captained by the great Larry Stanley.

The month of April 2019 will mark the 120th anniversary of the first elections to Kildare County Council.

It is worth remembering that the Council and the local elections existed long before the new Irish State came into being.

Before the first General Election of 1919, there had been numerous County Council elections.

It is an anniversary which might well prompt recollection of the pioneers of 1899 who forged a path for democracy at local level on a franchise which, for the first time, recognised women as an integral part of the civic life of the county.