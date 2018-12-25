Kildare historians look ahead to some milestones that will be commemorated in 2019

The national programme of commemorations runs from 2013 to 2023. Much of the commemorative spirit of the 1916 Easter Rising celebrations may seem to have abated, but the work continues.

The County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee is composed of elected members and Kildare County Council personnel. Part of the work of the Local History, Genealogy and Archives Department of the Library Service is to provide support to this committee. Our focus for the coming year will be an eclectic mix of political and social events and projects. Most importantly for Kildare people, we have an All-Ireland to commemorate!

Kildare won its second All-Ireland football championship (the first was in 1905) in convincing style in 1919 by defeating Galway by 2-5 to 1 point; the captain on that occasion was the legendary Larry Stanley.

Having dispensed with Westmeath and Laois, Kildare barely beat Dublin, 1-3 to 1-2 in a tough Leinster Final. They had a comfortable win over Cavan 3-2 to 1-3 in the All-Ireland Semi-Final with two goals from Frank ‘Joyce’ Conlan. A major surprise awaited however, with an extremely one-sided final, producing goals from Joyce Conlan and Jim O'Connor.

It would be another eight years before Kildare were to take the honours again with wins in 1927 and 1928, the inaugural year of the Sam Maguire Trophy.

Events like this allows us to celebrate our history and heritage in a fun, exciting and creative way. Any commemorative programme will be supported by the GAA County Board, while other partnerships with Maynooth University and local historians are being explored.

The 1919 Final was played on September 28, a date that will provide a focus, while it is hoped to hold events through the summer as we engage with the youth of the county to instil pride in the Lilywhites of today.

Our annual programme will again be built around regular features such as Heritage Week in August, Culture Night in September and the Kildare Readers’ Festival in October.

We will engage with local communities around suitable topics for those events.

In 2018 we explored the end of the Great War, Women’s Suffrege, the 1918 Election, the Great Flu pandemic and the plight of Kildare people and the sinking of the RMS Leinster.

Some of the topics examined in 2019 will look toward the meeting of the first Dáil, the beginning of the War of Independence, the prison escapes of Eamon De Valera and Robert Barton, the formation of Michael Collins's Squad and a certain All-Ireland football match.

However, we are always keen to hear what people would like us to include.

The third annual Irish Military Seminar will take place on June 14 and 15, 2019, and among the programme of events, beginning on the Friday, is a presentation by Comdt Leo Quinlan (Retd), son of the late Commandant Tom Quinlan who commanded the Irish force at Jadotville, in the former Belgian Congo.

This will be followed by the launch of a new book by James Durney on the internment camps in Co Kildare during the War of Independence, and the official launch of the Seminar.

To conclude the Friday evening, we will be looking at the Battle of At Tiri which ultimately cost the lives of three Irish service personnel, with another badly wounded.

We hope that this event will be a platform for veterans, relatives and families to pay tribute to the men who served.

The full programme will be announced in the new year but we are already looking at the Limerick Soviet of 1919 and the Robert Emmet Rebellion of 1803 as some of the possible topics of interest.

James Durney’s book on the internment camps is timely and will be of particular interest. County Kildare had a pivotal role to play as a detention centre during the War of Independence and Civil War and many key players in the national struggle spent some time there — men like Seán Lemass, Desmond Fitzgerald and Todd Andrews.

The father of President Michael D Higgins’ spent time in Tintown Internment Camp and subsequently had fond memories of working for a time in Newbridge after his release.

It is hoped to prepare an exhibition on the issue of internment and conditions in the camps on the Curragh and the barracks in Newbridge during this period.

If people have stories, memorabilia or family connections to the Co. Kildare internment camps (in 1921-23) then we urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

A new event in September 2019 will become a mainstay of the commemorative programme for the remaining years of the national decade of centenaries strategy.

1919 Revisited, hosted by the Friends of John Devoy and the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, will feature a half day of presentations dedicated to the particular centenary year which will change annually.

Next year we will look at 2019 and in the following year we will look at historic happenings for 1920 and so on until 2023/1923.

It will be a mix of 15 minute quick-fire 'History Shorts' and two headline presentations from well-known historians. It is hoped that in 2019 one of these will focus on John Devoy and Eamon De Valera in the US in 1919, while another will look at the revolutionary situation in Ireland in that year.

In 2018 the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee supported the production of a CD by Darren Brereton for the inaugural Prosperous Heritage Festival.

Darren had re-imagined the music for an old song The Battle of Prosperous which had long since vanished from memory. This marvellous production gave us the idea of looking at recording other ‘Kildare’ songs.

An exciting new music project will be undertaken in partnership with the County Kildare Federation of Local History Groups to be launched at their annual seminar and AGM in October 2019.

One of the most successful advances in terms of history in secondary schools was the development of the RSR special research project which accounts for one question on the final Leaving Certificate History paper.

Students are encouraged to choose a history topic to research and explore.

We are committed to the original strategic plan which recognised a need to create a legacy of research. Over the years, we have published extensively on the commemorative period of 1913-23 or have directly supported historians, publishers, community groups, artists and others to produce material relating to County Kildare.

Our own in-house publications include a book entitled Witness: Kildare Accounts of the 1916 Rising, featuring original eyewitness accounts of participants, a schools resource pack on County Kildare in 1916, which was provided to each secondary school in Kildare.

Michael Kenny’s bi-lingual book on the Fenian brothers William Francis and James Roantree from Leixlip was supported under the Decade of Commemorations programme and was also supplied to secondary schools in the county.

Many popular RSR topics can be sourced from these publications and material relating to the revolutionary period in County Kildare. They include books on the history of Kildare County Council 1899-1926, Kildare and the 1916 Rising, John Devoy (including a DVD documentary), Leinster Leader editors Seumus and Michael O’Kelly, poet Teresa Brayton, the fifteen men who marched from Maynooth to take part in the Rising, the poet William A. Byrne, the explorer Kilkea-born Ernest Shackleton and a genealogy of the Seven Signatories of the Proclamation.

Continued overleaf