'The Book of Kildare' by local artist showcased at library
Onlookers were invited to watch Josephine as she worked on the book
Artist and calligrapher, Josephine Hardiman (centre) with Kildare Heritage Officer Bridget Loughlin, and Tom McCutcheon of the Kildare Town Heritage Centre pictured last year
“The Book of Kildare” is a huge project which began in 2016 with Ms Hardiman recreating the book using her own interpretation and artistic talents.
It is described as a “work in progress”. And each page is an original painting and calligraphy designed by the artist.
The original book was, however, lost but descriptions of it as far back as 1185 still remain.
