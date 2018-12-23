'The Book of Kildare' by local artist showcased at library

“The Book of Kildare” by local artist and calligrapher Josephine Hardiman went back on display in the library on December 13 last.



“The Book of Kildare” is a huge project which began in 2016 with Ms Hardiman recreating the book using her own interpretation and artistic talents.



It is described as a “work in progress”. And each page is an original painting and calligraphy designed by the artist.

Josephine was on hand at the library working on her project and answered all enquiries about the book, which is based on the original “Book of Kildare”, said to have been found at St Brigid’s cathedral.

Historians believe this book may have been even more impressive than “The Book of Kells”. She has written a colourful and vibrant series of hand painted works featuring traditional Celtic Calligraphy, stretching from ancient folklore to modern times.

The original book was, however, lost but descriptions of it as far back as 1185 still remain.

Josephine first began working on the book in September 2016 and it has been exhibited in the Heritage Centre on a number of occasions since. Onlookers were invited to watch as Josephine as she worked on the book.

This was the second event for Josephine who was also on hand at the library on Thursday 6 last.