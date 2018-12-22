Apartment plans for Station Road in Newbridge

Plans for a new apartment development on Station Road have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

Patrick and Thomas Leeson want to build 12 three-bedroom, two-storey town houses in two separate blocks of six units.

Connection to roads and services are permitted under a previous planning permission including a single storey bin store, car parking, and landscaping.

The application was lodged on December 12.

Submissions can be made by January 24 and a decision is due by February 14.

The planning application is at the pre-validation stage.

This is where applications are processed to ensure all the documentation is in order. This is carried out on every application submitted to Kildare County Council.

Meanwhile, planning permission has been given for the extension of the previously completed development at Brownstown Manor, the Curragh.

This will consist of the construction 36 houses, and a vehicular link from Brownstown Manor, provision for pedestrian link at Curragh Downs, and provision for potential pedestrian link to the Kildare Road.

The original plans provided for 31 two-storey three-bedroom homes with with an option to convert the attic, nine two-storey four-bedroom homes, three two-storey two-bedrooms dwellings, and three one-storey one-bedroom properties.

However, this was modified by the council.

The houses will be built to the north of Brownstown Manor. There were 42 conditions attached to the planning permission. These relate to eternal finishes of the homes, boundary and landscaping issues, drainage, noise and dust emissions, traffic safety and other technical details. Glan Developments Limited was given the go ahead on December 9.