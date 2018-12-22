356 taken into Naas hospital with no bed in November

Overcrowding at Naas Hospital during last month was much worse than November 2017.

Some 356 patients were taken into the hospital through the accident and emergency ward without a bed during November, which is 100 more than last November.

It is the highest November figure for Naas Hospital since 2010, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which compiles patient figures.

When compared with other hospitals in the eastern region it means that Naas was more overcrowded than St. James’s Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Connolly Hospital (Blanchardstown) and St. Vincent’s Hospital — all in Dublin.

Only two Dublin Hospitals — Tallaght and the Mater — were more overcrowded in the region.

The INMO says that there was an 115 person increase on November 2017 when the overcrowding figures for hospitals throughout the country are added up.

And the number is “more than twice (plus 107%) as bad as 2006 when the recording of figures began.

At Tullamore, which serves part of County Kildare some 549 patients were admitted without a bed last month and the figure for Portlaoise, which also serves part of the county, was 248 and both these were higher than a corresponding figure in ‘17.

The INMO has attributed much of the overcrowding to understaffing, caused primarily by low pay levels in Irish nursing and midwifery.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said the health service has 227 fewer staff nurses than December 2017.

“Behind each number is a vulnerable patient suffering in poor conditions, with overworked staff pulling out all the stops to provide the best possible care.

“2018 is already the worst year on record for patients on trolleys and there are still several weeks to go. January and February are typically the worst months, so nurses and midwives will be looking to the new year with a sense of dread,” said Ms. Ní Sheaghdha.

She also said that this isn’t just a winter problem any more.

“The health service needs more beds. Extra beds require extra nurses, but the HSE simply can't hire enough on these wage levels."

Meanwhile the HSE has announced a number of measures to strengthen the ability of hospitals, including Naas, to manage the increase in demand in services over winter.

The HSE says it’s part of a plan developed for management and continuous delivery of care during the period of highest demand due to severe winter weather, seasonal influenza and the spread of other health care associated infections that place pressure on the system during the winter period.

“Delays in access to inpatient beds for patients presenting to the five emergency departments in the hospital group including Naas present an on-going challenge.

“Each site are implementing measures to reduce numbers on trolleys in our Hospitals and improve Patient Experience Times (PETs) in the Emergency Departments,” said Arlene Crean of the Health Service Executive. The measures include Enhanced Minor Injuries, Rapid Assessment and treatment at Naas along with an acute medical review clinic to reduce waiting time for patients clinically assessed for discharge, also at Naas.