Sallins GAA club pays tribute to some of its best performing members in 2018

Sallins GAA club rounded off the year with a special night for club members and players.

Numerous players were honoured for their contribution to the club at the event which was staged at Palmerstown House, with music provided by the 52nd Street Band.

Player of the year awards went to Daniel Sweeney (senior football), Cian Sharkey (young player) and Jack Francis (minor).

Hurling awards were presented to Oisín Ó Domhnaill (senior), Matthew Farrelly (young hurler), and Aaron Carney (minor).

The senior ladies player of the year award went to Roisín McConnon and other awards were prresented to Leah McCormack (young player of the year) and to Aoife Kiernan (minor player of the year).

A number of players from the club graduated from the green and white of Sallins to the all white of Kildare.

These were Aaron Carney (minor) as well as Luke Kelly, Adam Kane, Daniel Caulfield, who figured at minor level with Kildare.

Clare Nugent and Leah McCormack also figured at minor level for Kildare.

Kevin Foley, Cian Sharkey, Emmet Ralph received awards for representing the Lilywhites at junior level during the season.

Sallins is one of the oldest GAA clubs in County Kildare and it was established in 1885. It was one of the strongest clubs in the early days of the GAA. The club has won two intermediate football championships as well as two junior championship titles.