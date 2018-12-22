No costings available for Sallins footbridge

There are no costings available to provide a footbridge spanning the canal in Sallins.

Information about the probable cost of the bridge has been sought by Cllr Sorcha O’Neill, who has campaigned for a bridge to span the canal.

She said she has received an estimate for €80,000-€100,000.

But she says Kildare County Council indicated the cost would be €600,000.

The bridge would cross the waterway at the national school.

Cllr O’Neill said KCC initially indicated that no money was available for this project .

“There are at least five of these bridges in Tullamore so I thought they couldn’t be that expensive, however I was quoted about €600,000,” said Cllr. O’Neill.

According to KCC, the higher estimate for the cost of the bridge could be connected to a figure quoted for a sum sought under a government fund.

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was set up to provide funding for rural renewal across the State.

KCC says €560,000 was sought under the RRDF for Sallins from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs. This will go towards the cost of carrying out necessary surveys, assessments and design work to bring forwards a number of plans to rejuvenate.

These include public realm improvements; new pedestrian and cycle connections including canal crossings; greenway connections and more direct rail station access; delivery of amenity lands and developing vacant and brownfield (land previously used or built on).

However a footbridge is not included in these plans.

KCC official Evelyn Wright said it is difficult to provide an estimate for a footbridge without a plan and any new bridge proposal would have to go through an assessment process like any other project.

KCC district manager Peter Minnock said he would liaise with Waterways Ireland, which has overall responsibility for the canal.