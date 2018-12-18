Earlier this year Affidea invested €2 million in the opening of a new Expresscare Clinic in Tallaght in Dublin that will treat a range of minor injuries and illnesses that don’t require a hospital setting.

Promising fast turnaround times, Affidea ExpressCare in Tallaght is open from 10am to 10pm, 365 days a year. The consultant led medical team will care for minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures and sprains, cuts requiring stitches, sports and DIY injuries, minor burns and scalds, eye and ear injuries, insect and animal bites, infections and rashes. Children over the age of one can also attend the facility, meaning parents don’t have to attend a busy hospital emergency department with an injured child.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland who himself is a native of Kill and still an active member of the Kill GAA club says: “Instead of attending a busy and stressful A&E environment in a hospital, people can attend our ExpressCare Clinic in Tallaght to have their minor injury or illness treated.

"This clinic will significantly benefit the Irish healthcare sector by relieving the burden placed on Irish hospitals by large numbers presenting unnecessarily in A&E departments in the surrounding area. During the summer we treated a lot of sporting injuries – I myself have spent many hours in both Naas and Tallaght Hospital after hurling matches waiting to be stitched up or have an x-ray taken. For people engaging in sport there was previously no alternative locally for such injuries. The fact is that such injuries do not need to be treated in a hospital setting. They can be easily treated in our minor injury units. A hospital A&E department needs to deal with emergency cases and sicker people. In Ireland we clog up our hospitals as people have no alternative. This is no reflection on the extremely hard working staff in our hospitals – they are simply under resourced and cannot deal with minor injuries in a timely manner due to more urgent medical cases.

About 40% of our footfall in Tallaght to date has been the treatment of children, we treat children over 1 years of age and we have received fantastic feedback from parents who have used our services. Earlier this year we had a father come in with his young son who fell off a trampoline – he had just spent over 10 hours waiting in an A&E department for a suspected broken finger. By chance, he heard our radio ad while in A&E and brought his son to Expresscare. We had the patient registered, examined, x-rayed and treated in 55 minutes, with a follow up appointment for one of our orthopaedic surgeons prior to leaving the clinic. Most of our patients are discharged in under an hour. Our objective is to make access to healthcare as stress free as possible – no appointment required, ample parking, modern and comfortable clinical setting with short waiting times and a positive patient experience.

We launched our first Expresscare clinic in Cork less than a year ago, we then opened Expresscare Tallaght in June and I am pleased to announce that we are about to commence construction in January on our third Expresscare clinic which will be located in Santry, North Dublin. In total we have invested over €25 million in Irish healthcare in just 3 years. We will continue to invest in Irish healthcare and have plans for further clinics which will be announced in due course. Irish people aren’t that familiar with Affidea as a company, mainly because not everyone requires a MRI or a Ultrasound on a regular basis. We see Expresscare as an opportunity to engage more with the Irish population. In Affidea we currently treat over 6.5 million patients per year across the 16 countries in which we operate in Europe and work very closely with government health services to provide high quality medical services.

Affidea ExpressCare in Tallaght provides services to all patients who attend on a fee for service basis, irrespective of private health insurance status. Affidea ExpressCare is a covered benefit for health insurance providers LAYA and Irish Life Health, VHI members can attend and submit their medical expenses for reimbursement.