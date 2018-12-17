Kildare church roof damaged as raiders break into sacristy

Gardai believe nothing was taken

Gardai are investigating

Clane Gardai are investigating a break-in at the church in Rathcoffey. It occurred between 11pm on December 12 and 5pm December 13.

 A source revealed that entry was gained through the sacristy, causing damage to the roof. It is believed the culprit or culprits searched the premises but took  nothing.

