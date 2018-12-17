Trial of Kildare resident charged with disposing of chainsaw used in canal body murder

A trial date has been set for a man charged with disposing of the chainsaw used by his father to dismember the body of a man he (the father) had murdered.

Paul Wells Junior (33) of Beatty Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare is charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Paul Wells Snr, by disposing of a chainsaw on January 19 or 20 in 2016 in Kildare.

His 50-year-old father, of Barnamore Park, Finglas , Dublin, was jailed for life last month for murdering Kenneth O'Brien on January 15 or 16 that year. Wells Snr admitted that, after shooting the 33-year-old father in his back garden, he had dismembered his body and dumped it in the Grand Canal.

Mr Wells Jnr was before the Central Criminal Court earlier today, Monday, to have a date set for his trial for impeding.

A date was set for November 4, 2019. However, his barrister, Damien Colgan SC told the court that this would be his client’s fourth trial date, with the case not going ahead on previous dates. The case was going on for three years, he added.

“It’s causing him severe stress,” counsel said, asking if any date was available in June or July for what would be a three-week trial. “It’s ongoing pressure,” he continued. “He (his client) voluntarily went to the Gardai.”

Mr Justice Michael White explained that there were 11 such cases in his list today. “The best I can do is keep it under strict monitoring and relist it if a date becomes available,” he said. “Give Mr Wells assurances that if I can get it listed earlier, I will. I’m conscious Mr Wells is under pressure.”

Justice White later explained that the Central Criminal Court was hoping to receive an extra judge in the new year.