Kildare woman named 'Thought Leader' at business awards

A local Kildare woman has been named as a ‘Thought Leader’ at the 2018 All-Ireland Business All-Stars held recently at Croke Park.

Aileen O’Brien, the managing director and founder of O’Brien PR, has worked with some of Ireland and Kildare’s biggest companies and brands.

Established in 2003, the company provides a wide range of communications solutions to help businesses and organisations stand out from the crowd.

Clients include Dubai Duty Free, the K Club, Lyrath Estate Hotel, the Osprey Hotel, the Flynn Hotel Group and The PREM Group, which has over 50 hotels either owned or under management and over 5,000 bedrooms in Ireland, the UK, Germany and Belgium. O’Brien PR also regularly works with Newbridge Silverware.

The Business All-Star is an annual competition designed to identify and recognise Irish companies and individuals that have distinguished themselves in the conduct of their business over the last 12 months.

The ‘Thought Leader’ distinction is the highest accolade the All-Ireland Business Foundation awards and means that the company or individual is recognised as an expert and market leader in their chosen field.

“The decision to designate O’Brien PR with an All-Star Business accreditation is based on a score achieved in four rounds of intense competition,” Chairperson of the adjudication panel Dr. Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School, University of Limerick, explained.

“The application, supported by references, interviews and independent ratings from the ‘mystery shopper’ process left the adjudication panel in no doubt that O’Brien PR is richly deserving of this accreditation.”

Ms O’Brien was presented with her distinction by Pat Breen, TD and Minister of State with special responsibility for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection. Speaking after the ceremony she said that it was “a great pleasure to accept this on behalf of myself and our dedicated team at O’Brien PR.

“We have had a phenomenal year and have seen our business grow by 30% in the last 12 months.”