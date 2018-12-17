WATCH: Dream come true for Kildare's Eddie Brett (5) as he meets pop star Fleur East

Watch the heart warming moment when little Eddie Brett got to meet his hero, Fleur East in London last weekend.

Devastation turned to delight for the five year-old Monasterevin boy last week, when he was told he would be meeting his pop star idol last Saturday.

Eddie, who has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, was inconsolable when Fleur was voted out of ITV's 'I'm a Celbrity Get Me Out of Here' the previous weekend.

When his mum Lisa contacted Fleur's PR people to congratulate Fleur on her success and inform them about Eddie's support for the singer, they invited him over to meet her.