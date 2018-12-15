Ballymore Eustace's Kathleen Boland marks 100th birthday

Ballymore Eustace woman Kathleen Boland celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the start of December.

She was born Kathleen O’Sullivan on December 1, 1918, in the heart of the Kerry Gaeltacht, within three weeks of the official ending of the Great War of 1914-18.

She grew up in the parish of Kilcooley (near Murreagh/Ballydavid), before the family moved to Burnham, located on the picturesque Dingle Bay, in 1928.

She was the fourth eldest of nine siblings; only herself and younger brother Joe are still with us .

Kathleen married Maurice Boland from Ventry on January 1, 1944.

The family moved to Ballymore Eustace in 1955 , having been allocated a Land Commission farm.

They had seven children; Jim, Úna, Danny, Marian, Maurice jnr, Joe and also John Joseph who passed away in 1950.

Maurice snr, who was well known locally for playing the accordion in that inimitable Kerry style, passed away in 1998 .

Kathleen is the only one of her family, which can be traced back to the early 1800s, to reach such a truly amazing milestone.

Her birthday party was a wonderful and unique event, attended by friends, neighbours and family, many of whom travelled from the Kingdom .

The Sam Maguire Cup even made a brief appearance at the party. Kathleen’s last contact with ‘Sam’ was in 1939 when the then winning Kerry captain Tom ‘Gega’ O Connor brought it home to his native Dingle .

Notwithstanding her strong Kerry connections, Kathleen has since become a big fan of the Lillies and, in truth, loves to see them succeed .

Kathleen still enjoys good health and was, until recently, a regular attender at Saturday evening mass in Ballymore.

She loves horse racing, the football and, most of all, having her family around her.

She even did an interview , as gaeilge, for Radio na Gaeltachta on the eve of her big birthday !