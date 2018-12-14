Kildare Circuit Court to hear for case of alleged theft of €16,000 of electronics

A Prosperous man has been sent forward for trial to the Circuit Court on charges relating to the alleged theft of more than €16,000 of electrical goods.

Niall Gill, 22, with an address listed as 67 Anne Street, Prosperous is charged with allegedly trespassing with the intention to steal from a house in the Downing’s estate, also in Prosperous on June 13 last.

He appeared before Naas District Court one Wednesday, December 12, where the book of evidence was served on him. Judge Desmond Zaidan sent him forward for trial to the March sitting of the Circuit Court.

He is represented by soclicitor David Powderly.