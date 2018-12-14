Met Eireann weather warning with 'hazardous conditions' to hit weekend Christmas shoppers

Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for the whole country that will hit people out Christmas shopping this weekend.

The Status Yellow warning states that there is "Potential for severe weather on Saturday 15th December. Hazardous conditions may result from heavy rain, and possibly wind also".

The warning is valid for the whole country from 12:00am on Saturday all day and night through to 23:59 Saturday night.

Met Eireann issued further details on this warning stating that heavy rain and strong winds are expected.

Heavy rain during Saturday will lead to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with some mountainous areas exceeding these limits.

Winds will increase to reach 55 to 60 km/h during Saturday morning, strongest in the east.

On Saturday afternoon or evening winds veer west to northwest and further increase to reach 55 to 65 km/h with severe gusts of 90 to 110 km/h, possibly exceeding these limits for a time.