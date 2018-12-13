Kildare woman claims she is homeless since family feud

A woman who appeared at Naas District Court yesterday, Wednesday, December 12, told the judge that she has been homeless for the past three years because she left her house in Athy following what she claimed was a family feud.

Margaret Lynch faced a charge of parking on a double yellow line at St Ita’s Place, Naas on October 20, 2017 but didn’t receive the notification of the fine because she had left the house that her car was registered to, which is in Pairc Brid, Athy, which was also her address given in court documents.

“I left that house three years ago and I’m homeless now,” she explained.

She alleged that she had been badly injured in an attack by relatives of her husband, and that she was stressed on the day of the offence. She apologised for the offence.

In answer to questions from Judge Desmond Zaidan, she said that she is 60 years old, and has five children.

She has previous convictions for minor road traffic matters Srgt Jim Kelly told Judge Zaidan.

“I was very very happy living in that house,” she said, “but I had to leave. I didn’t feel safe.” Judge Zaidan probed further about the alleged family feud and she responded that “these days I just mind my own business”.

Srgt Kelly confirmed that an investigation relating to the alleged feud that Ms Lynch had spoken about. The Sargent told the court that the defendant had “a lot of burdens to carry other than this”.

Judge Zaidan applied the Probation Act. Ms Lynch wished him a Happy Christmas.